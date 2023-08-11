Draymond Green thinks Warriors should retire surprising player’s jersey

When all is said and done, the core of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty will be viewed as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Green, at least, wants a fourth player included in that group with full honors.

Green shared a post to his Instagram Live on Friday suggesting that the Warriors should retire the jersey number of Kevon Looney once Looney retires. The original post compared Looney’s situation to that of Nick Collison, whose number was retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder after spending 14 seasons with the organization. Looney, it was argued, has accomplished at least as much with Golden State.

“Only Facts,” Green wrote in response.

Looney will be playing his ninth season with Golden State in 2023-24. He has been involved in three of the team’s four championships since 2015, though he has largely been a rotational piece for most of his tenure. Still, his role has increased in recent years, as he averaged 7.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season, both career-highs. He has a pretty versatile skillset as well.

Whether or not the Warriors ultimately agree with Green remains to be seen, but Looney’s teammates clearly value his contributions either way.