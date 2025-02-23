Draymond Green taunted Klay Thompson after controversial call

Two former Golden State Warriors teammates had a pretty funny interaction during Sunday’s game between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks guard Klay Thompson received a technical foul for complaining about not getting a call during the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Draymond Green, Thompson’s longtime teammate, absolutely loved it.

Green could be seen excitedly yelling “yes!” in Thompson’s direction. Green was so persistent, in fact, that Kyrie Irving had to step in and escort him away from Thompson.

Klay Thompson got a technical foul and Draymond Green had to let him know 😅 pic.twitter.com/jxpK4lJsyn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2025

Green is, of course, no stranger to technical fouls himself, much as he might want to shed that reputation. Seeing the normally mild-mannered Thompson fall victim to one had to be a real joy for him.

Despite his reputation, Thompson is not a total stranger to this sort of thing. Emotions were probably heightened as he faced his former team, too.

There is no reason to think there’s anything personal between Green and Thompson. Green has made it clear, however, that friendships go by the wayside when facing opponents. He is known for his skills as an agitator, and Thompson will not get off the hook that easily when the chance presents itself for Green to stir things up.