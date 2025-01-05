Draymond Green, Zach Edey exchange pushes in heated moment

Draymond Green appears to have a fresh new beef brewing.

The Golden State Warriors forward Green got heated with Memphis Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. The two were jockeying for position on a rebound, which Edey ultimately came away with. When Edey tried to go back up for the shot attempt, Green wound up and fouled him hard. Green kept Edey hooked on the follow-through as well, leading to Edey shoving Green to try to get him off. Green also pushed back at Edey before teammates separated them.

Here is the video.

Draymond Green and Zach Edey go at it again in Warriors-Grizzlies

pic.twitter.com/qgKI1w8r3a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2025

After review, the officials gave Green a flagrant-1 foul, leading to two free throws as well as possession for Memphis. Green then proceeded to yell “Ball don’t lie!” after Edey missed one of the two flagrant-foul free throws. He also picked up a technical foul 33 seconds later after hitting a three-ball on the ensuing trip up the floor and showboating in the face of the referee.

Draymond yelling "BALL DON'T LIE" after Edey missed the first FT lol pic.twitter.com/pnZFJG2Dsv — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) January 5, 2025

Draymond drills the three, then gets T’d up right after? That’s wild. pic.twitter.com/WmJoP7NV2o — Jayv Ramirez (@jayvrmrz) January 5, 2025

The Warriors went on to win the game 121-113. But it is pretty clear that a feud is simmering between Green and Edey.

In November, Green intentionally tripped Edey during another Warriors-Grizzlies meeting and received a retroactive flagrant foul for it (video here). Saturday’s game marked the second meeting between the two teams since then, and the hostilities were still very much there.