Draymond Green went for ex-NBA star’s DMs just minutes after Game 4 win

Draymond Green apparently went straight for his phone after his team pulled out their most important win of the season.

Speaking on his show for fuboTV before Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, retired former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a sharp criticism of Green. Arenas said that Green would be to blame if the Warriors lost the series.

"If the Warriors lose this series, I blame Draymond Green"

😬😬😬

Gilbert Arenas breaking down the importance of Draymond after Game 3 with @KingJosiah54. Game 4 watch party LIVE tonight here: https://t.co/nlWdhmIWml pic.twitter.com/oP0DenzT1E — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) June 10, 2022

Golden State went on to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 to tie the series 2-2. Arenas shared the follow-up, which was that Green sent him a DM just three minutes after the game went final. Green apparently told Arenas that he did not take the comments as a slight and that he appreciated Arenas. Take a listen (but beware of the bad language).

3 minutes after the game, Draymond DMed Gilbert Arenas about Gil's comments pic.twitter.com/mliVtHIQei — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) June 11, 2022

Green had been a steaming mess this series, especially during Golden State’s losses in Games 1 and 3. In Game 4, his shot was still M.I.A. as he went just 1-for-7 from the floor (with his only score coming on a wide-open putback dunk). Green was even benched for a good chunk of the fourth quarter by Warriors coach Steve Kerr. But Green still managed to do enough of the little things with nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals to help the Warriors gut out the massive victory.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green does not always play nice with his critics, even if those critics have played the game before. But this interaction with Arenas was actually a lot more wholesome than we have come to expect from Green.