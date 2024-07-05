Drew Timme getting opportunity with Western Conference playoff hopeful

Drew Timme may have gone undrafted last year, but he will still be getting a chance to strut his stuff.

The Sacramento Kings announced this week that the former Gonzaga big man Timme is on their roster for NBA Summer League. Timme will be competing at the California Classic in Sacramento later this month.

Sacramento Kings release their California Classic summer league roster for both Sacramento and San Francisco. Devin Carter is not on either roster. Keon Ellis, Colby Jones and Drew Timme will play in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/m8EiP03s9a — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 3, 2024

Timme, a two-time WCC Player of the Year in his four seasons at Gonzaga, wasn’t selected in last year’s NBA Draft. But he joined the Milwaukee Bucks for 2023 Summer League and eventually played for their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Over 12 total appearances for the Herd last season, Timme averaged 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.

Around this time last year, Timme was working out for a notable Kings rival. Now Timme is joining Sacramento for Summer League and will continue to pursue his NBA dream at 23 years old.