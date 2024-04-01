DJ Burns clowns Jared McCain on social media after beating Duke

NC State big man DJ Burns had some fun at Duke star Jared McCain’s expense after their teams faced off Sunday in the Elite Eight.

Burns and the Wolfpack bullied the Blue Devils in the paint, en route to a 76-64 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NC State outscored Duke 38-26 inside the shaded lane.

After the game, Burns posted a clip on Instagram of his NC State teammate DJ Horne hitting a three after completely faking out McCain. The Instagram story also had a video of McCain dancing edited into the highlight.

DJ Burns posted this on his story after sending Duke home Most loved man in America right now @BarstoolPack pic.twitter.com/VcuRd0DfSL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 1, 2024

Burns appeared to be making fun of McCain, who is known for dancing on TikTok. The Duke star has constantly been ridiculed for his TikTok dances and painted fingernails for years now.

Clowning aside, McCain had a strong performance against NC State. He finished with 32 points and made all 11 attempts from the free throw line. He also had 6 rebounds and 5 threes.

But McCain’s efforts were overshadowed by Burns, who scored 29 points on 13/19 shooting to go along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. The NC State star even did enough to impress Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic.