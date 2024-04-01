 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 31, 2024

Nikola Jokic is a big fan of DJ Burns

March 31, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Nikola Jokic with a ball in hand

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic knows a skilled big man when he sees one. NC State center DJ Burns seems to fit the Joker’s criteria.

Burns was outstanding Sunday in NC State’s 76-64 Elite Eight win over Duke at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Burns went off for 29 points on 13/19 shooting to propel the Wolfpack to the Final Four.

Jokic was dominant on Sunday as well against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. The Serbian center tallied 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 130-101 win.

During his postgame press conference, Jokic was asked if he had heard about Burns. The Nuggets star’s face lit up as he praised the NC State big man.

“He’s amazing,” said Jokic. “I think he’s so skilled, especially lefty. I love to go lefty. Seemed like teammates like to play with him. Got to be a good guy.”

Many fans consider Jokic a delight to watch partly because of the incredible things he could on the court despite his relatively hefty physique.

In a world dominated by fast and uber athletic players, Jokic can more than hold his own. Burns has shown that same quality in NC State’s Cinderella run to the Final Four.

Burns will face his biggest challenge yet, quite literally, when the Wolfpack match up Saturday against 7’4″ Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Article Tags

DJ BurnsNCAA Tournament 2024Nikola Jokic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus