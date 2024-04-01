Nikola Jokic is a big fan of DJ Burns

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic knows a skilled big man when he sees one. NC State center DJ Burns seems to fit the Joker’s criteria.

Burns was outstanding Sunday in NC State’s 76-64 Elite Eight win over Duke at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Burns went off for 29 points on 13/19 shooting to propel the Wolfpack to the Final Four.

Jokic was dominant on Sunday as well against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. The Serbian center tallied 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 130-101 win.

During his postgame press conference, Jokic was asked if he had heard about Burns. The Nuggets star’s face lit up as he praised the NC State big man.

“He’s amazing,” said Jokic. “I think he’s so skilled, especially lefty. I love to go lefty. Seemed like teammates like to play with him. Got to be a good guy.”

Nikola Jokic on NC State star DJ Burns: "He’s amazing… I think he's so skilled, especially lefty…seems like teammates like to play with him. Gotta be a good guy." pic.twitter.com/ihlZb5Bznk — DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) March 31, 2024

Many fans consider Jokic a delight to watch partly because of the incredible things he could on the court despite his relatively hefty physique.

In a world dominated by fast and uber athletic players, Jokic can more than hold his own. Burns has shown that same quality in NC State’s Cinderella run to the Final Four.

Burns will face his biggest challenge yet, quite literally, when the Wolfpack match up Saturday against 7’4″ Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.