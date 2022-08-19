Duncan Robinson has 1 big complaint about Celtics

Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat played seven games against the Boston Celtics last postseason … which was more than enough for him.

The Heat veteran Robinson had an episode of his “The Long Shot” podcast this week where Milwaukee Bucks counterpart Pat Connaughton was on as a guest. During their discussion of last season’s playoffs, Connaughton, whose team also faced the Celtics, said Boston has “the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA.”

Robinson agreed and took the criticism up another notch.

“If you walked in and you said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say, ‘That’s a really s–t high school locker room,'” said Robinson.

Nobody expects Ritz Carlton-like conditions from an away locker room. But playing in Boston, especially during the postseason, has historically been a real challenge, in part due to the conditions in the visitors’ dressing area.

Robinson himself only saw limited minutes in the Eastern Conference Finals series against Boston, having been booted from Miami’s regular rotation in the playoffs. But Lady Fortune may be back in Robinson’s corner starting next season after a notable change that he made this summer.