Duncan Robinson suffers bizarre hand injury during shootaround

The Miami Heat will be without guard Duncan Robinson for Friday’s game over a bizarre injury he suffered during shootaround.

According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Robinson suffered a hand injury when his finger got caught in a teammate’s jersey during shootaround. The guard will miss at least one game as a result.

Erik Spoelstra says Duncan Robinson injured his hand when his finger got caught in another player's jersey during this morning's shootaround. This is the first game in his career that Robinson has missed because of an injury. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 18, 2022

That would definitely be considered a freak injury. It does not necessarily sound serious, but it is enough to keep him out for at least one game.

Robinson is averaging only 17.4 minutes per game, with his role reduced this season, and the Heat would probably love to rid themselves of his contract. While this injury is not his fault, this probably will not help his popularity.