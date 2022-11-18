 Skip to main content
Duncan Robinson suffers bizarre hand injury during shootaround

November 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 22, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) reacts before being fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will be without guard Duncan Robinson for Friday’s game over a bizarre injury he suffered during shootaround.

According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Robinson suffered a hand injury when his finger got caught in a teammate’s jersey during shootaround. The guard will miss at least one game as a result.

That would definitely be considered a freak injury. It does not necessarily sound serious, but it is enough to keep him out for at least one game.

Robinson is averaging only 17.4 minutes per game, with his role reduced this season, and the Heat would probably love to rid themselves of his contract. While this injury is not his fault, this probably will not help his popularity.

Duncan Robinson
