Heat could have 1 taker for Duncan Robinson’s contract?

A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood.

An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.

Chicago is making the fifth-fewest three-pointers of any NBA team (just 10.4 per game). Leading scorer DeMar DeRozan has really stunk it up from deep with a putrid 20.0 three-point percentage, and the Bulls have very few quality shooters on the wing otherwise.

As for Robinson, he has fallen out of favor in Miami over the last year with the rise of fellow sniper Max Strus (who is a markedly better defender than Robinson as well). The 28-year-old Robinson is down to 17.6 minutes per game this season and his shooting percentages have tanked (35.2 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep thus far).

Compounding the problem is that Robinson is only in Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million deal (a leading candidate for the worst contract in basketball today). While the contract is actually not nearly as bad as it seems, Miami would probably be thrilled at any semi-realistic opportunity to get out of it.