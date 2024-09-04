 Skip to main content
Dunk Contest champion getting chance with NBA team

September 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Mac McClung in a basketball uniform

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung will be getting a chance to impress one NBA team during training camp.

McClung has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic that will allow him to compete for a roster spot.

This will be the second year in a row that McClung joins the Magic in training camp; he was waived in 2023.

McClung spent all of last season in the G League with the Osceola Magic. The 25-year-old guard has appeared in four NBA games during his career but has made a name for himself for his spectacular performances in the Slam Dunk Contest.

McClung took home G League Most Valuable Player honors last season after averaging 25.7 points per game.

Mac McClung Orlando Magic
