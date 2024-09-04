Dunk Contest champion getting chance with NBA team

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung will be getting a chance to impress one NBA team during training camp.

McClung has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic that will allow him to compete for a roster spot.

Guard Mac McClung – the back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion and 2024 G League MVP – has agreed on a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic. McClung went to camp with the Magic last season and will again compete for a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/IIjiAjLlw8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2024

This will be the second year in a row that McClung joins the Magic in training camp; he was waived in 2023.

McClung spent all of last season in the G League with the Osceola Magic. The 25-year-old guard has appeared in four NBA games during his career but has made a name for himself for his spectacular performances in the Slam Dunk Contest.

McClung took home G League Most Valuable Player honors last season after averaging 25.7 points per game.