Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung lands contract from new NBA team

The Billy Hoyle of the NBA is getting another shot.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that reigning Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung has agreed to a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic. It will be a partially-guaranteed contract for the combo guard McClung, Charania adds.

The 24-year-old McClung became an overnight sensation last year when he won the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend as the first-ever NBA G League player to participate in the competition. McClung threw down breathtaking dunk after breathtaking dunk (watch the videos here), producing one of the most entertaining individual shows in years.

After splitting time last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, McClung will get a chance during training camp to crack Orlando’s final roster. He averaged 19.8 points per game on a molten 47.4 percent from deep in the G League last year and will continue to prove he has more to his game than just prodigious athleticism.