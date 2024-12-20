Dwight Howard announces big personal news

After winning a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Dwight Howard is now getting another one.

The eight-time NBA All-Star big man Howard confirmed in a post to social media on Friday that he is engaged to his girlfriend Amy Luciani.

“Happy,” Howard wrote in his Instagram caption. “#blacklove #prayedforthis”

Luciani had posted to Instagram earlier in the day showing off a large engagement ring on her finger from Howard.

Howard had not previously shared any public posts about Luciani, a rapper who is also on the cast of the television show “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Howard has five children by five different women and was recently embroiled in a since-dismissed sexual assault lawsuit in which details of his sex life went public. But now Howard has found love again at 39 years old.

After last playing in the NBA in 2022, Howard continues to do well for himself. He competed on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” earlier this year and has also been pulling off some interesting business moves overseas.