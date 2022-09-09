Dwight Howard lands new reality TV gig

You will still be able to see Dwight Howard competing on television this year … just on a different channel.

Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter revealed this week that the ex-NBA Defensive Player of the Year Howard will be one of 16 celebrities competing on a new FOX reality TV show — “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.” The competitors will undergo “intense military-style training” as they take on a number of challenges overseen by several ex-military operatives.

The show will premiere in January and is also set to feature other sports figures like retired former soccer star Carli Lloyd and MLB catching great Mike Piazza. You can see the full list of the 16 celebrity competitors here.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star, went unsigned in the NBA this summer. But as a 36-year-old who still played at a decently high level last season and has long been known as one of basketball’s most ripped athletes, Howard may be an early favorite to win the “Special Forces” competition. In hindsight too, we should’ve known that being on TV was Howard’s dream all along.