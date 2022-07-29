 Skip to main content
Dwight Howard cuts epic promo during WWE tryout

July 28, 2022
by Alex Evans
Dwight Howard looking on

Dwight Howard may be nearing the end of his NBA career and is apparently already pursuing his second act.

Arash Markazi, a former sports writer and current host of “The Arash Markazi Show,” tweeted video footage of Howard making a surprise appearance on Thursday at a WWE tryout in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of SummerSlam.

Howard told Markazi that he still wants to play in the NBA this season, but that a career in the ring could be in his future.

“I would love to play in the NBA [this year],” Howard said. “Obviously that’s where I’ve been my whole entire life. I still have years left in me.

“I would definitely love to play and just end my career on a high note, and then transition to the best business in the world, [the] WWE.”

The 36-year-old cut an epic promo based on the character of “Sho’nuff” from the 1985 movie “The Last Dragon.”

Howard also met with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is the Executive Vice President for Talent Relations and Head of Creative for WWE. In the interaction, captured by Markazi, Levesque told Howard that these tryouts give the company a feel for potential talent that they may want to work with.

The eight-time All-Star may find himself in a solid scenario to end his NBA career on a winning note, given that one possible contender has reported interest in the free agent.

