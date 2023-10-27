Dwight Howard responds after details of his sex life become public

Dwight Howard saw some details about his personal life go public this week, and the former NBA star took to social media on Thursday with a simple message for those who have been following the situation.

A man filed a lawsuit against Howard earlier this year accusing the 8-time All-Star of sexual assault. Howard responded to the claims in court documents that were leaked this week. In the documents, Howard admitted to engaging in sex acts with two men but said everything was consensual.

In an Instagram live session on Thursday, Howard said people need to learn to mind their own business.

“That’s the problem with y’all people. Y’all done worried about who people spend they time with,” Howard said. “Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you doing in your bedroom is your damn business. That ain’t for everybody. Everybody don’t need to know. You ain’t gotta say anything about what you doing in your f—ing house. It’s your house. You ain’t gotta explain that to nobody, no matter what they say.

“Y’all too damn nosy worried about what I’m doing in my bed. The people who know what’s going on in my bed, they know what the hell going on in my bed and what the hell I do with it. … I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood.”

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains some inappropriate language:

“Where I lay my wood is my business.” – Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/C9LmANOToW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 26, 2023

Howard, 37, played for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League last year. He recently drew interest from one NBA contender.

This is not the first time Howard has addressed rumors about his personal life.