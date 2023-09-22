Report reveals Warriors’ stance on signing Dwight Howard

The Golden State Warriors brought in Dwight Howard for a visit this week, but it does not sound like they have immediate plans to sign the former All-Star.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Warriors are not expected to sign Howard or any other veteran center ahead of training camp, which begins next month. Golden State prefers to have flexibility to sign a big man either later in training camp or possibly during the regular season.

Charania adds that Howard could now meet with other teams in the coming weeks.

Howard met with the Warriors over a two-day period. A report this week claimed the team’s veteran players were in favor of signing Howard, who also had plans to work out with Draymond Green and Chris Paul. Green expressed frustration over that report leaking.

It is still possible that Howard will sign with the Warriors at a later date.

Howard, 37, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League last year and is still under contract with the team. While the competition obviously is a lot weaker than the NBA, Howard wasted no time putting up some incredible stats with his new team.

Howard was also still fairly productive during his last NBA season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while playing just 16.2 minutes per game.