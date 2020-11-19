Dwight Howard responds to shade from Shaq

Dwight Howard is doing his best not to engage in another round of Superman vs. Superman beef.

In an interview this week with Basketball News’ Etan Thomas, the Los Angeles Lakers big man responded to the shade recently thrown at him by Shaquille O’Neal.

“Watching Shaq, I was happy because he was a big man and he was killing everybody,” said Howard. “And I still think he’s probably the most dominant player to ever play the game. But if I had anything negative to say about him, I won’t ever say that in the public eye or say that where people can hear it because I don’t think it’s necessary.

“He has family, he has kids, he has people who love him,” Howard added. “I just wasn’t brought up that way. I respect him for all the work he’s done. I wish we could play each other again so I could end this beef. But I have a lot of love for him and the things he’s done for the sport. The way to beat him is to continue to play at a high level and not allow anything that’s negative to seep in my ears and just staying focused.”

If you recall, O’Neal had mocked some Lakers for flaunting their title on social media when they had not really contributed to the team’s success in his eyes. It was fairly obvious that he was referring to Howard. O’Neal also doubled down on his comments in a recent interview.

O’Neal and Howard have beef dating back over a decade. While the former still wants to keep it going, the latter no longer seems interested in it.