Dwight Howard accused by son of being deadbeat dad

Dwight Howard is being accused by one of his sons of being a deadbeat dad.

Howard’s son, Braylon, recorded a video that was published by GossipoftheCity.com. In the video, Braylon says he does not feel like Dwight is a good dad.

“I don’t feel you’re a good dad at all. You never talk to me,” Braylon says in the video.

Braylon escalated things during the four-minute video and even said he hated his father at the moment.

“As of right now, I hate you. And I’m not saying this because someone told me to. I actually hate you. You don’t talk to me at all. … Only time you do something with us is if we’re with you, and that’s rarely when we’re with you.”

Braylon is the son of Dwight and Royce Reed. Reed is a former Orlando Magic dancer. She called out Dwight two weeks ago for neglecting Braylon.

A different mother of one of Howard’s children also recently called out the Los Angeles Lakers center for being a “terrible parent.”

Howard has five children by five different women. One of the mothers recently died, which presented a difficult time emotionally for Howard.

Keep in mind with this situation that Howard and Reed have had multiple legal issues in the past. Howard has not shared his side of this story.