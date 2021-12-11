Dwight Howard reportedly had some funny trash talk for heckling Thunder fan

Dwight Howard had some funny trash talk for an Oklahoma City Thunder fan who was heckling him on Friday night, according to one reporter in attendance.

The Los Angeles Lakers rolled the Thunder 116-95, bouncing back from an ugly loss to Memphis to get the win. Howard started for the Lakers since Anthony Davis missed the game, though the center only played 17 minutes.

Apparently Howard had a response for a heckling fan, according to one reporter in attendance. Howard reportedly told a fan who was yelling at him that the fan’s breath was bad. Howard then tossed the fan a stick of gum, according to the report.

A fan was yelling at Dwight Howard during the timeout. Dwight mouthed to him “I can smell your breath from here. It stinks” and he threw the fan a piece of gum — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) December 11, 2021

Maybe the fan was heckling Howard for only scoring one point in the game.

Howard’s team got the win, and Dwight got the fan with a funny line.

At least his response to a heckler was better than Kyle Kuzma’s.

