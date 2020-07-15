pixel 1
Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Dwyane Wade tries to clarify support for Nick Cannon amid firing for anti-Semitic content

July 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade tried to do some clarifying through his Twitter account Wednesday after previously expressing support for Nick Cannon, who was fired over anti-Semitic messages.

Cannon, an actor/rapper/entertainer, was fired on Wednesday by Viacom for comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” on YouTube in which he agreed with rapper Richard Griffin. Griffin was fired from Public Enemy in 1989 for saying Jews were “wicked”. In the interview with Cannon, Griffin said he is hated now for speaking the “truth”. Cannon said Griffin was “speaking facts.”

After the matter was brought to light, Cannon said he had no hate intended when he said those things.

He later addressed the situation in a lengthy Facebook post.

Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star who retired after the 2018-2019 season, sent a tweet to Cannon on Wednesday saying, “We are with you. Keep leading!”

Wade deleted the tweet after some backlash. He tried to clarify that he was not supporting what Cannon said, but Cannon’s attempt to claim ownership of TV show “Wild ’N Out.”

Wade then mentioned the anti-Semitic content in a followup tweet.

