Dwyane Wade tries to clarify support for Nick Cannon amid firing for anti-Semitic content

Dwyane Wade tried to do some clarifying through his Twitter account Wednesday after previously expressing support for Nick Cannon, who was fired over anti-Semitic messages.

Cannon, an actor/rapper/entertainer, was fired on Wednesday by Viacom for comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” on YouTube in which he agreed with rapper Richard Griffin. Griffin was fired from Public Enemy in 1989 for saying Jews were “wicked”. In the interview with Cannon, Griffin said he is hated now for speaking the “truth”. Cannon said Griffin was “speaking facts.”

Sure. Nothing to see here. Move along. SMH pic.twitter.com/NnKSdwVUbO — Lionist Zawyer (@LZawyer) July 15, 2020

After the matter was brought to light, Cannon said he had no hate intended when he said those things.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

He later addressed the situation in a lengthy Facebook post.

Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star who retired after the 2018-2019 season, sent a tweet to Cannon on Wednesday saying, “We are with you. Keep leading!”

This justification is nonsensical and hollow. You can't call someone fired for bigoted views and Antisemitism a leader and just brush that off. Wade needs to address the comments and denounce them specifically and unequivocally pic.twitter.com/Zpumd2bNUu — American Prometheus (@daniopp) July 15, 2020

Wade deleted the tweet after some backlash. He tried to clarify that he was not supporting what Cannon said, but Cannon’s attempt to claim ownership of TV show “Wild ’N Out.”

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

Wade then mentioned the anti-Semitic content in a followup tweet.