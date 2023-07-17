Dwyane Wade’s Jazz sign former Heat player

Dwyane Wade is keeping things familiar this NBA offseason.

The Utah Jazz announced on Monday that they have signed former Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven in free agency.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports that Yurtseven’s deal is for two years with a starting salary of $2.8 million in the first year.

The 6-foot-11 Yurtseven has some upside on both ends of the floor with averages of 15.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes over his two seasons with the Heat. But he was relegated to mop-up duty for the team last season and would likely not be getting any additional opportunity next season with the arrival of free agent Thomas Bryant and the emergence in Summer League of second-year big Orlando Robinson.

Here are a few of the Turkish center Yurtseven’s highlights.

Yurt with a bucket on one end and a block on the other 🎰 pic.twitter.com/XewKLypqEN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 14, 2021

The Jazz are owned (in part) by Wade, the retired Miami Heat legend. While Wade was no longer on the team by the time Yurtseven arrived in 2021, he knows Miami’s player scouting as well as anybody. Clearly, Wade and the Jazz see something they like in Yurtseven, who now becomes the latest former Heat player to land with Utah.