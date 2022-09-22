Jazz acquire ex-Dwyane Wade Heat teammate in trade

Dwyane Wade may now be a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, but he is still a Heat Lifer at heart.

The Jazz agreed to trade forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Utah is receiving 23-year-old guard Saben Lee and 31-year-old big Kelly Olynyk.

Lee, a talented young scorer and distributor, is the more prized get for the rebuilding Jazz. But Olynyk is a noteworthy inclusion as well since he used to play with Wade on the Miami Heat. The two were teammates in Miami for two seasons from 2017 to 2019 (Wade’s final two years in the NBA).

Utah recently brought in another guy with a link to those Wade Heat teams. Now Olynyk (with two years left on his deal) will be joining the reunion too.