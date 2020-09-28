Dwyane Wade answers million dollar question about NBA Finals

Dwyane Wade has answered the million dollar question regarding the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday to advance to the NBA Finals. They will meet the Los Angeles Lakers, putting two teams that missed the playoffs last year against each other.

Wade spent 15 of his 17 NBA seasons playing for the Heat. But one of his best friends, LeBron James, plays for the Lakers.

So who is Wade rooting for? Magic Johnson asked that question, and Wade answered. He says either way he will be happy with the outcome, but he is going pulling for the Heat.

That’s how it should be.

Wade is revered as a franchise icon and continues to have deep ties to the organization, its owners, members, and players. It would be odd for him to choose James over all of that.

But like he said, there will still be something to celebrate either way, and maybe a reason to do some trolling too.