Dwyane Wade takes shot at Paul Pierce after Heat beat Celtics in Game 6

Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce are dancing like it is 2012 all over again.

The Miami Heat extended their season with a massive win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday. The retired Heat great Wade celebrated the occasion by taking a shot at the retired Celtics great Pierce on Twitter.

Wade tagged Pierce in a post after the game went final and included a GIF of Kanye West shrugging.

The three-time NBA champion Wade also had a personal stake of sorts in Friday’s game. He apparently had an encouraging message beforehand for Heat star Jimmy Butler, who erupted for 47 points to stave off elimination.

As for Pierce, Wade did battle with him in the Eastern Conference for many years, including head-to-head playoff battles in 2010, 2011, and 2012. Pierce has also taken petty shots at Wade since they both retired, and now Friday presented an opportunity for Wade to return fire.