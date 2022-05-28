Jimmy Butler reveals what Dwyane Wade told him before Game 6

Jimmy Butler put together a monster performance for his Miami Heat in a Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. The Heat star said he was inspired by a message he received from a team legend prior to the game.

Butler spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters after scoring 47 points in a 111-103 win. He said that he was able to overcome his knee issues thanks to some inspiration from Dwyane Wade.

“Honestly, I got a phone call and text message from D. Wade earlier today. And he was telling me that I could do this. Knee a little banged up, but nobody cares. ‘Go out there, continue to build your legacy.’ That meant the world to me, so I appreciate you, D. Wade,” Butler said.

Though Wade is known best for his time with the Heat, he was teammates with Butler in Chicago during the 2016-2017 season. Butler later came to Miami after Wade retired.

Wade played 17 seasons in the NBA from 2003-2019. He made 13 All-Star teams and won three championships with the Heat.

Butler has taken the Heat to the NBA Finals once already and is looking to do it a second time. Wade will have to deliver another inspirational speech ahead of Game 7 in Miami on Sunday.