Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire arrested on a felony domestic violence charge

Zaire Wade has gotten himself into some trouble with the law.

Zaire, the son of retired Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, was arrested on Sunday in Burbank, Calif. NBC4 Los Angeles reports that Burbank police were called to a home around 5:30 AM on Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about a woman screaming.

Police reportedly arrived at the home and found Zaire along with a woman who had lacerations on her face and body. After conducting an investigation, police arrested Zaire on three charges — felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

NBC4 Los Angeles also adds that police issued an emergency protective order and that a handgun was taken from the house after the arrest. You can read their full report on the situation here.

Zaire, 24, is the eldest son of the Miami Heat legend Dwyane (whom Dwyane shares with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches). Standing 6-foot-3, Zaire is also a former professional basketball player who previously attended Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. before transferring to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Instead of attending college, Zaire opted to turn pro in 2021. He was selected in that year’s NBA G League Draft by the Salt Lake City Stars, a move that sparked controversy as Dwyane is a part-owner of the Utah Jazz , the NBA affiliate of the Stars. The backlash over the Zaire pick even drew a response at one point from LeBron James .

Since then, Zaire has had some brief stints playing overseas. He suited up in 2023 for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and last played in 2024 for the Macau Black Bears of The Asian Tournament (TAT).