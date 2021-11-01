Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire has response to his critics

Zaire Wade has got something to say to everyone crying nepotism or making Austin Rivers-themed jokes.

Wade, the 19-year-old son of retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, took an opportunity this week to respond to his critics after he was drafted by the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars on Oct. 23.

“I think I just want people to know — first of all, I’m extremely blessed to have this opportunity from the Stars to even want to take interest in me,” said Wade, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. “I know I’m a young guy to develop. But I think a lot of people think that I’m not a hard-working kid and things get handed to me. If you don’t know me, you can’t say that.

“Nothing’s handed to me,” Wade continued. “Coach said he noticed after the first day I stepped here, I’m just working hard trying to earn everything myself. I’m trying to make a name for myself. So I think that’s what people should know.”

The Stars are the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, the team that Wade’s famous father is a part-owner of. Their selection of Wade thus opened up an avalanche of criticism, so much so that LeBron James had something to say to the haters.

It’s true Wade was just a three-star recruit in high school. But considering that Shamorie Ponds went No. 1 overall and a 31-year-old Lance Stephenson went in the top 13, getting drafted into the G League is hardly a golden ticket to the NBA. Wade won’t sniff the league if he doesn’t deserve to be there, and all he wants is a chance to prove what he can do on his own merits.

Photo: Dec 7, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon School guard Zaire Wade during the 2019 Hoophall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports