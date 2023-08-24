Erik Spoelstra says Anthony Edwards reminds him of 1 NBA legend

Anthony Edwards has been stealing the show for Team USA this summer, and his style of play reminds assistant coach Erik Spoelstra of one of his former players.

Spoelstra was asked during an interview with CNN on Wednesday if there is a particular player on this year’s Team USA roster who reminds him of Dwyane Wade. While Spoelstra chuckled and knew the interviewer was fishing for a certain response, the coach said he does see similarities between Edwards and Wade.

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra was asked which USA player reminds him of Dwayne Wade. “Chuckles, we know who that is, Anthony Edwards.” pic.twitter.com/4LJuKtEGj3 — Jack Wolf (@jackthewolfhowl) August 23, 2023

“We know who that is. It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him,” Spoelstra admitted. “And I’m not a guy for comparisons, I’m not, but the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, yes, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that. I feel like I’m going back in time. It’s making me younger again. I’m really enjoying it.”

Spoelstra was with the Miami Heat for Wade’s entire tenure with the team, first as an assistant coach and then head coach. Spoelstra was an assistant on Pat Riley’s staff for Wade’s first NBA title in 2006. Wade and Spoelstra then won championships together in 2012 and 2013.

Edwards is only entering his fourth NBA season, while wade is in the Hall of Fame. Though Edwards has turned heads with his play leading up to the FIBA World Cup, Spoelstra probably would not have publicly compared the Minnesota Timberwolves star to Wade if he were not asked that question.