Enes Kanter hilariously went Wilt Chamberlain after historic night

Wilt Chamberlain will always be the gold standard when it comes to record-setting performances. On Saturday, Portland Trail Blazers big Enes Kanter etched his place right next to Chamberlain in the history books … sort of.

Kanter exploded against the Detroit Pistons, grabbing a Blazers franchise-record 30 rebounds. He also added 24 points, two assists, and two blocks in the 118-103 victory for Portland.

After the game, Kanter hilariously paid homage to the late Chamberlain. He held up a piece of paper with the number 30 scribbled on it, referencing the famous image of Chamberlain holding up the number 100 after his 100-point game in 1962.

Kanter is the first player since Dwight Howard in 2018 to have 30 rebounds in a game as well as just the fourth player to do so in this millennium. But he was still not even remotely close to Chamberlain, whose single-game record of 55 rebounds set in 1960 will likely never be touched.

Regardless, this is the best tribute we’ve seen to Chamberlain since this one.