 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 11, 2021

Enes Kanter hilariously went Wilt Chamberlain after historic night

April 11, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Enes Kanter

Wilt Chamberlain will always be the gold standard when it comes to record-setting performances. On Saturday, Portland Trail Blazers big Enes Kanter etched his place right next to Chamberlain in the history books … sort of.

Kanter exploded against the Detroit Pistons, grabbing a Blazers franchise-record 30 rebounds. He also added 24 points, two assists, and two blocks in the 118-103 victory for Portland.

After the game, Kanter hilariously paid homage to the late Chamberlain. He held up a piece of paper with the number 30 scribbled on it, referencing the famous image of Chamberlain holding up the number 100 after his 100-point game in 1962.

Kanter is the first player since Dwight Howard in 2018 to have 30 rebounds in a game as well as just the fourth player to do so in this millennium. But he was still not even remotely close to Chamberlain, whose single-game record of 55 rebounds set in 1960 will likely never be touched.

Regardless, this is the best tribute we’ve seen to Chamberlain since this one.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus