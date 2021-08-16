Eric Bledsoe traded from Grizzlies to Clippers in four-player deal

The Los Angeles Clippers are bringing back Eric Bledsoe as they reload for another run at a championship.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers are acquiring Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies. Veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo are among those going to Memphis. Wojnarowski added that Beverley and Rondo are not necessarily certain to remain with the Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

The Grizzlies, with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis — and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal. Memphis gets salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022 with trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

The Clippers clearly wanted more reliable guard depth than they were getting with Rondo and Beverley, two defense-first veterans. Beverley in particular was limited to 37 games last season due to injuries.

Bledsoe started 70 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. The 31-year-old was sometimes criticized for his performances, but the Clippers clearly see something in him as a complementary piece.