Josh Hart has profane message for Eric Bledsoe haters

Eric Bledsoe has had a tough first season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Josh Hart is tired of the criticism his teammate has faced amid the struggles.

Bledsoe has seen his role increase as of late, but he is still averaging just 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. After the 31-year-old scored 13 points in a 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, Hart told the media that Bledsoe’s critics can “shut the f— up, because we believe in him,” according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Hart then retweeted his own quote on Tuesday and wrote “That’s my guy” with two heart emojis.

Bledsoe came to New Orleans as part of a deal that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks. He was on the trade block prior to the deadline, but the Pelicans were unable to move him. That mostly has to do with the fact that Bledsoe is signed through the 2022-23 season and owed more than $40 million.

The Pelicans are 21-25, but they remain in the playoff hunt. They decided not to trade Lonzo Ball at the deadline, and Ball seems like he is optimistic about what the team is building. Hart’s animated defense of Bledsoe is a sign that Stan Van Gundy has quickly created a solid locker room foundation in New Orleans.