ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gets great memes after viral video

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is one of the best NBA reporters in the industry, and he certainly has a flare for the dramatic. Windhorst loves to build up anticipation as much as possible before delivering a take on the air. He may have outdone himself recently while discussing the future of the Utah Jazz, and Twitter had a field day with it.

Windhorst hinted on “First Take” Friday that the Jazz may blow up their roster this summer. He shared his opinion like a master storyteller.

Brian Windhorst just ran the First Take desk in circles. They were hanging on his every word for 2+ minutes 😂😂. Absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Q1vn6mD9iz — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) July 1, 2022

The take was well-timed, as the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal just hours later. Still, the delivery led to some hilarious memes.

My wife says she’s going into Target for one thing. But she grabs a cart…why is that? pic.twitter.com/afPaAiXUGh — Jeauxvaughn (@JeauxVaughn) July 2, 2022

“Evan says he’s only going to have one drink. But he told the bartender to leave his card open. Now why is that?“ pic.twitter.com/gOjylGs12n — evanem (@evanempdx) July 2, 2022

The Royals led the whole game. But the Tigers won. Now, why is that? pic.twitter.com/FMiwiWUDDQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 2, 2022

“My wife said she didn’t want anything. Yet she is asking if I got fries. Now why is that?” pic.twitter.com/0EvYR9iJUB — DC Food Pundit (@DCFoodPundit) July 2, 2022

Hot dogs come in packs of 10. But buns come in packs of 8. Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/iliPMHdVZR — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) July 2, 2022

Need a Brian Windhorst solo special where he just sits around a camp fire and tells stories. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) July 1, 2022

Never change, Windy.