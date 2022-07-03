 Skip to main content
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gets great memes after viral video

July 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Brian Windhorst delivers a take

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is one of the best NBA reporters in the industry, and he certainly has a flare for the dramatic. Windhorst loves to build up anticipation as much as possible before delivering a take on the air. He may have outdone himself recently while discussing the future of the Utah Jazz, and Twitter had a field day with it.

Windhorst hinted on “First Take” Friday that the Jazz may blow up their roster this summer. He shared his opinion like a master storyteller.

The take was well-timed, as the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal just hours later. Still, the delivery led to some hilarious memes.

Never change, Windy.

