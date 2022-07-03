ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gets great memes after viral video
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is one of the best NBA reporters in the industry, and he certainly has a flare for the dramatic. Windhorst loves to build up anticipation as much as possible before delivering a take on the air. He may have outdone himself recently while discussing the future of the Utah Jazz, and Twitter had a field day with it.
Windhorst hinted on “First Take” Friday that the Jazz may blow up their roster this summer. He shared his opinion like a master storyteller.
Brian Windhorst just ran the First Take desk in circles. They were hanging on his every word for 2+ minutes 😂😂. Absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Q1vn6mD9iz
— Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) July 1, 2022
The take was well-timed, as the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal just hours later. Still, the delivery led to some hilarious memes.
My wife says she’s going into Target for one thing.
But she grabs a cart…why is that? pic.twitter.com/afPaAiXUGh
— Jeauxvaughn (@JeauxVaughn) July 2, 2022
“Evan says he’s only going to have one drink.
But he told the bartender to leave his card open.
Now why is that?“ pic.twitter.com/gOjylGs12n
— evanem (@evanempdx) July 2, 2022
The Royals led the whole game.
But the Tigers won.
Now, why is that? pic.twitter.com/FMiwiWUDDQ
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 2, 2022
“My wife said she didn’t want anything.
Yet she is asking if I got fries.
Now why is that?” pic.twitter.com/0EvYR9iJUB
— DC Food Pundit (@DCFoodPundit) July 2, 2022
Hot dogs come in packs of 10.
But buns come in packs of 8.
Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/iliPMHdVZR
— Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) July 2, 2022
— ThePug (@luvahh805) July 2, 2022
Need a Brian Windhorst solo special where he just sits around a camp fire and tells stories.
— Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) July 1, 2022
Never change, Windy.