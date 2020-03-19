ESPN’s Bulls ‘The Last Dance’ documentary unlikely to get early release

Those holding out hope for an expedited release of ESPN’s upcoming Chicago Bulls documentary are probably out of luck.

In an interview this week with Front Row, Burke Magnus, the executive vice president of programming acquisitions and scheduling for the network, indicated that an early release for “The Last Dance” is unlikely.

“Overall, any original content project that we can conceivably move up, we are obviously considering that, including films,” said Magnus. “I know some have asked about ‘The Last Dance’ and the reality is that the production of that film has not yet been completed, so we are limited there at the moment. Obviously, you can’t air it until it’s done.”

Rumors of an early release for the documentary, which is set to give an in-depth look at the 1997-98 Bulls season, began swirling in recent days amid the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, ESPN began advertising the documentary as “coming soon” instead of the June 2020 release date previously announced.

DID ESPN JUST TEASE US WITH “THE LAST DANCE” COMING SOONER THAN WE THOUGHT? pic.twitter.com/nTRo0iMrJ2 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 15, 2020

While excited viewers may have to sit tight for a bit longer, rest assured there is still plenty of newfound sports content for those at home in quarantine.