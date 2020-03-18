pixel 1
header
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

NFL, NBA offering free video archives during coronavirus pandemic

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

Sports leagues are stepping up to try to keep fans entertained as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.

In separate statements, the NFL announced that all fans will have complimentary access to Game Pass, featuring archived games and NFL Films content free of charge. The NBA is offering its similar service, League Pass, until April 22.

These leagues both know they won’t be staging live action anytime soon. At the same time, plenty of people are at home in self-quarantine looking for something to do. Both of these services should be perfect for people like that who desperately miss sports and don’t really have a lot else to do right now.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus