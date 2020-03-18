NFL, NBA offering free video archives during coronavirus pandemic

Sports leagues are stepping up to try to keep fans entertained as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.

In separate statements, the NFL announced that all fans will have complimentary access to Game Pass, featuring archived games and NFL Films content free of charge. The NBA is offering its similar service, League Pass, until April 22.

Ok this is dope. The @nfl is offering complimentary access to Game Pass. Watch tons of football while you're quarantined. pic.twitter.com/uUQcFMaWIa — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 18, 2020

The NBA is sending this letter to fans to announce free League Pass later today: pic.twitter.com/R6UbmOkFzF — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 18, 2020

These leagues both know they won’t be staging live action anytime soon. At the same time, plenty of people are at home in self-quarantine looking for something to do. Both of these services should be perfect for people like that who desperately miss sports and don’t really have a lot else to do right now.