ESPN makes big decision on Mike Breen’s future

The last man standing from ESPN’s longtime NBA broadcast team is staying right where he is.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Monday that ESPN has agreed to a new multi-million contract extension with legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Breen. The deal tacks on two more years to the last two years that Breen has on his current contract with the network.

Breen, 62, joined ESPN in 2003 and became their lead NBA play-by-play announcer, including for the NBA Finals, during the 2006-07 season. He has remained in that role ever since then, becoming an iconic voice for the network with his famous calls such as “Bang!” and “Puts it in!”

Over the last decade-plus, Breen had formed one-third of ESPN’s staple of an NBA broadcast team together with Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy. But both Jackson and Van Gundy were let go as part of ESPN’s mass layoffs this summer, and Breen got two notable new broadcast partners. Through it all though, Breen now looks poised to remain with ESPN through at least the 2026-27 NBA season.