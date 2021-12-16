ESPN has error on Lakers’ huge winning shot

Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed.

The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were tied at 114 and the Lakers had the ball with 15.2 seconds left. They inbounded the ball and moved it around to several players before the ball ended in Reaves’ hands.

Reaves made a huge 3-pointer to give his team the 117-114 lead with 0.9 seconds left, winning the game.

Here is the play:

"Austin Reaves 3-pointer… BANG!" Reaves wins it for the @Lakers from deep!! pic.twitter.com/Pxvw3FJcio — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021

Those watching probably loved hearing announcer Mike Breen’s signature “bang!” call on Reaves’ three-pointer. But astute observers probably noticed that Breen’s “bang” occurred just as the ball was going in, and actually began before the video showed the ball going through the net.

Compare the video above shared by the NBA of ESPN’s call with the video below, which was a local TV call.

You notice how the announcer’s celebration in that call came well after the ball went through? The audio was synced up well with the visual. But in ESPN’s case, the two feeds were not synced up well, so the audio came too early, ruining the suspense of the shot for some.

This is an issue ESPN should try to fix considering they don’t want to spoil big moments during games.