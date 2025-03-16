Tyrese Haliburton gets mocked by Bucks on social media after loss

The Milwaukee Bucks finally got their long-awaited revenge on Tyrese Haliburton.

Milwaukee was victorious over Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. While Haliburton finished with a gaudy stat line of 24 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, and five steals, it was the Bucks who won 126-119.

After the game, Milwaukee’s official account on X decided to mock Haliburton. They posted a video of Haliburton eyeballing a basketball … only with the letter “L” edited onto the ball.

Nov 3, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

That had to feel cathartic for the Bucks, who have been victimized by Haliburton multiple times over the last couple of seasons. It was Haliburton’s big performance that knocked the Bucks out the NBA’s In-Season Tournament last season. Haliburton was then at the heart of the infamous Giannis Antetokounmpo game-ball controversy later that year and was also front-and-center when Indiana eliminated Milwaukee in six games during the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

Even just this season alone, Haliburton has continued to terrorize the Bucks. The last time that these two teams met (just four days prior on March 11), Haliburton beat Milwaukee on a ridiculous four-point play in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

That said though, the two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton has had no problem in the past bebopping and scatting all over the Bucks whenever he is on the winner’s side. With Milwaukee now getting a victory over Haliburton and Indiana for the first time this calendar year, they decided to make the most of their opportunity to return the favor.