ESPN’s hilarious Jimmy Butler graphic goes viral

Jimmy Butler looked just a little bit off during Friday night’s broadcast.

Butler and the Miami Heat faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday in a national TV contest that was aired on ESPN. At one point during the game, ESPN showed a graphic of the leading vote-getters thus far for the 2023 All-Star Game. Butler, who currently ranks fifth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in All-Star votes, was part of the graphic. But unlike the other four players on there (all of whom were displayed with their usual 2022-23 season headshots), Butler’s image appeared to be from [checks notes] the “NBA 2K” video game.

Take a look at the hilarious graphic:

i'm about to pass out from laughing pic.twitter.com/eo71dqgf8l — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 7, 2023

There is actually a very plausible explanation for that bizarre image. Butler, perhaps the NBA’s master troll, showed up to media day engagements prior to the season sporting some ridiculous dreadlocks, knowing full well that the silly pictures that ensued would be used for promotional purposes all year.

Though Butler no longer has that hairstyle, he did succeed in getting his ludicrous images to air on television (among other places) multiple times.

We really have to see dreadlock Jimmy Butler everytime they show the Heat on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/PYEYaHwj5J — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) October 19, 2022

But in the Year of Our Lord 2023, ESPN appears to have said, “enough is enough.” Butler got the last laugh though, posting 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the game for a 104-96 win over the Suns. He still seems to have plenty of fans at the network as well.