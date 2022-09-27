Jimmy Butler has great explanation for his wild hair

Jimmy Butler is sporting a new hairstyle heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, and the Miami Heat star says his motivation for the look was quite simple. Butler wants to make people mad online.

Butler arrived in Miami for Heat training camp on Monday with the same long dreadlocks that he first unveiled over the summer. He humorously insists they are his real hair and not extensions. Butler told reporters on Monday that he is unsure if he will keep the hairstyle but is “just messing with stuff to make the internet mad.”

Jimmy Butler on his hair: “I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad.” pic.twitter.com/HPKHN9jfkm — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) September 26, 2022

Butler later told Taylor Rooks of NBATV that the locks will be gone “sooner rather than later.”

Jimmy Butler says his hair is real and he’s not wearing extensions (@HeatNationCom ) pic.twitter.com/9Tl8nZYRla — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2022

At least Butler admitted that he is trying to get a rise out of people. One of his own teammates already had a great reaction to the new hair, and Butler is clearly enjoying every second of it.

Butler is entering his fourth season with the Heat. He averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 57 games last year. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.