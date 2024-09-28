Report: ESPN considering unusual plan to replace Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN is reportedly considering a highly unusual arrangement to replace departing NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The network is considering enlisting MLB insider Jeff Passan as a replacement for Wojnarowski, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. ESPN would have Passan switch sports, partly because their long-term network with the NBA is much stronger and more guaranteed than their television relationship with Major League Baseball.

It is not yet clear if Passan would even be interested in switching sports. He has generally written about baseball for his entire career, including at Yahoo Sports before moving to ESPN. Some at ESPN have suggested Wojnarowski could be involved in mentoring Passan if the switch did take place.

As has been previously reported, Shams Charania, Wojnarowski’s top rival on the NBA breaking news beat, is also in the mix as a possible replacement. NBC also has interest in Charania, while The Athletic would like to keep him.

ESPN’s NBA coverage remains in a state of flux. In addition to Wojnarowski’s abrupt retirement, the network just let go of another top NBA expert for cost-cutting reasons.