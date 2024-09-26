Report: ESPN lays off top NBA writer

Financial concerns have reportedly led ESPN to lay off another top writer.

ESPN parted ways with senior NBA writer Zach Lowe on Thursday, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. The network made the move as a cost-cutting measure, with Lowe’s seven-figure salary seen as too high.

Lowe had been with ESPN for the last 12 years and was regarded as one of the network’s top NBA writers, and also prominently hosted “The Lowe Post” podcast. Though he sometimes drew backlash from NBA figures, he was a popular and well-known figure at the network.

ESPN’s NBA coverage is in flux now, to say the least. Top insider Adrian Wojnarowski abruptly departed the network last week, leaving the network with a big hole to fill. Even though letting Lowe go is their own decision, it will leave their coverage even thinner, and it probably means another reporter is set for a major role going forward. Lowe, meanwhile, should be in high demand elsewhere.