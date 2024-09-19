Report reveals who ESPN will likely target to replace Adrian Wojnarowski

Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday announced the stunning news that he is retiring from sports reporting. ESPN may now choose to replace him, and there are a few candidates they will likely pursue.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, ESPN is likely to pursue NBA reporters Chris Haynes and Shams Charania.

Next to Woj, Charania has the reputation for being a premier breaking NBA news reporter. Haynes is more of a newcomer but has established himself over the last few years with several scoops. Haynes works for Turner Sports, while Charania has ties to The Athletic, among other companies.

Though Woj retiring would leave a void for the ESPN NBA breaking news team that really only could be matched by Charania at this point, the network does have a roster of capable reporters. Brian Windhorst is well connected and can break some news, as can Zach Lowe or Marc J. Spears.

Will ESPN choose to lean on its internal team more or will they hustle to try replacing Woj with one of the other premier breaking news reporters? We will find out.

The 55-year-old Wojnarowski is leaving millions on the table by choosing to retire and instead work for St. Bonaventure’s basketball program.