ESPN reportedly chooses new ‘NBA Countdown’ host

ESPN has settled on a new host for “NBA Countdown” after all the drama that unfolded in recent months, and the job has reportedly been given to one of their most recognizable faces.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN has named Mike Greenberg the new host of “NBA Countdown.” Greenberg will be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Magic Johnson for marquee games.

Greenberg, who makes $6.5 million per year at ESPN, has been the host of “Get Up!” since 2018. He also has a show on ESPN Radio and hosts the NFL Draft. By adding “NBA Countdown” to Greenberg’s responsibilities, ESPN executives are hoping to elevate the program after years of a rotating cast that never seems to compete with TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Rose is the only analyst who worked on “NBA Countdown” last year that will be returning. The show has been completely revamped after Maria Taylor left following a high-profile contract dispute that also cost Rachel Nichols her job. Taylor now works for NBC.

Nichols is still being paid by ESPN but has been removed from all on-air programming. There has been talk that she could return to her former employer once her contract with ESPN expires.