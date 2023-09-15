Ex-NBA player calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo over workout comments

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo probably won’t be inviting Evan Turner to any workouts in the near future.

Antetokounmpo recently appeared on an episode of the “48 Minutes” podcast on the Bleav Network. The Bucks forward was asked about comparisons to Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who Antetokounmpo has made plans to work out with before the season begins.

The Greek Freak also opened up about why he does not work out with active NBA players (6:38 mark). Antetokounmpo explained that he avoids getting too close to his peers at the risk of losing his edge when they face off on the court.

“I don’t know how to be phony. I don’t know how to be fake. That’s why I kind of keep my distance, because I know that if I work out with people, active players, it takes off my edge when I play against them,” said Antetokounmpo.

Turner, the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft, claimed there was a different reason Antetokounmpo wasn’t hosting any workouts. On Wednesday, the NBA journeyman posted on X to seemingly call out the Bucks frontman.

“Ain’t nobody coming to Milwaukee to work out wit (sic) you and your brother,” Turned posted.

Evan Turner appears to call out Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 pic.twitter.com/hi202uMFlU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 13, 2023

Though he did not mention Giannis by name, it was clear he was talking about Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Bucks along with brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo has appeared fully content to work out with his brother in Milwaukee over the past 10 years. But the 28-year-old has recently made some eye-opening comments that suggest the next 10 years in Wisconsin aren’t guaranteed.