Everyone made the same joke about Lakers’ trade for Patrick Beverley

Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade.

Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.

With Beverley now Lakers-bound, there are definitely a lot of storylines to digest. Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, LeBron James is teaming up with his former antagonist, and the Lakers are shoring up their perimeter defense. But all of that is taking a backseat to one other major storyline — how on earth is Beverley going to co-exist with Russell Westbrook?!

Everybody on social media got off their jokes about Westbrook and Beverley — former blood enemies, now teammates. Here were some of the best ones.

Pat Bev and Westbrook at Lakers training camp pic.twitter.com/Z4qxRH5Lia — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 25, 2022

Russell Westbrook when he sees Pat Bev open pic.twitter.com/GFVDzInFw1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 25, 2022

Watching Pat Bev and Russell Westbrook on the same team next seasonpic.twitter.com/smqYTIobZf — lil mumu. 🇵🇸 (@mautezawad) August 25, 2022

Russell Westbrook after hearing Patrick Beverley is now on the lakers pic.twitter.com/MZ2xGOamEB — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 25, 2022

Russell Westbrook when he sees Pat Bev in the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/Ru2BSka4Ey — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 25, 2022

Westbrook and Beverley have despised one another for the better part of the last decade now. The former was injured by the latter on a controversial play in the 2013 playoffs, and they have been at each other’s throats ever since.

Even as recently as late last season, the two were still trading barbs. But in an ironic twist of fate, they now find themselves playing on the same team.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Westbrook is still on the Lakers by the start of the season, as the team has been trying (unsuccessfully) to trade him all summer. But for now, Westbrook will just have to find some way to play nice with Beverley, the longtime Joker to his Batman.