Everyone made the same joke about LeBron James staying in LA to rehab

LeBron James did not accompany his team to Atlanta for a game on Sunday, and it led to everybody joking that it was all a ruse.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who is out with swelling in his knee, returned to LA for treatment instead of flying to Atlanta for the team’s game against the Hawks, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James has returned to L.A. to begin treatment on his left knee. “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 30, 2022

As a result, everyone on Twitter made the same joke about the real reason James might be staying in LA — to attend Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s going to the Rams game, he ain’t slick lmao — Marquis (@MarquisNBA) January 30, 2022

LeBron when cameras spot him at the Rams game https://t.co/lGvAywnM1P pic.twitter.com/Y296V728MJ — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) January 30, 2022

3:1 LeBron shown at Rams game tonight. https://t.co/40romOblF8 — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) January 30, 2022

Lebron gonna be at SoFi getting treatment. He ain’t slick. https://t.co/dmeCFjcDQI — Norrin Radd 🏁 (@ImJusSayingTho) January 30, 2022

James often attends Rams’ games at SoFi Stadium and is especially close with Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as well. Earlier this season, the former MVP even went to a game just hours before the Lakers played.

Of course, James is dealing with a legitimate injury that has kept him out of the last three games now, all Lakers losses. But that does not make the jokes about him supposedly going straight to SoFi Stadium any less hilarious.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports