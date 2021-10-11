LeBron James has quick turnaround after attending Chargers-Browns game

LeBron James was definitely trying to pack as much action as he could into his Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star attended the Week 5 showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and his hometown Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The CBS broadcast of the game showed James cheering in a suite towards the end of the first half.

What is notable about James’ appearance though is that the Lakers had a scheduled preseason game against the Phoenix Suns tipping off just hours later. SoFi Stadium is roughly ten miles away from Staples Center, which can make for a seriously lengthy commute in Los Angeles’ notorious traffic, especially on the Columbus Day long weekend. Seeing as the Chargers-Browns game had an afternoon kickoff time, that made for a pretty quick turnaround for James to arrive in time for the Lakers’ game, including warmups and going through his pregame ritual.

Of course, it is only the preseason, and James probably left the NFL game early anyway. But if that was the case, he sure missed one great ending.