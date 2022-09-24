Ex-Celtics assistant joining Eastern rival

After spending the better part of the last decade with the Boston Celtics, one assistant coach is switching sides.

The Detroit Pistons announced on Friday that Brandon Bailey is joining the team as an assistant, per Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Ex-NBA players Keith Bogans and Rashard Lewis have also been hired by the Pistons as assistants in player development while Brittni Donaldson has joined the team as an assistant in coaching analytics.

Bailey was an assistant coach for the Celtics from 2019 to 2021 under then-head coach Brad Stevens (he did not serve last season under now-disgraced Celtics coach Ime Udoka). Bailey began his coaching career as a video intern for Boston in 2011 and also spent time as the head coach for the Maine Red Claws (the Celtics’ G League affiliate).

In Detroit, Bailey will reunite with ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker (who is still on the Pistons roster for the time being). Meanwhile, one of Bailey’s old colleagues in Boston is now set for a major promotion with the Celtics.