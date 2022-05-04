Ex-Charlotte star rips Mike D’Antoni amid coaching rumors

One former Charlotte player really does not want to see Mike D’Antoni become the next head coach of the Hornets.

Retired ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson took to Instagram on Wednesday to rip D’Antoni, who was recently named as one of several candidates for the Hornets coaching job.

“Dear @hornets I love being apart of the Alumni but please if u hire Dan Phony we will not win,” wrote Jackson. “Melo [LaMelo Ball] gonna get his numbers of course but show me when [was] the last time [that] Dan Phony won anything. So many other coaches out there with Playing and Coaching Experience. Sam Casell [sic], Rasheed Wallace, Damon Stoudamire and so many more. Just saying he ain’t it.”

The Hornets fired head coach James Borrego after going 43-39 this season and losing during the play-in tournament. D’Antoni at least makes sense as a candidate on paper for a Ball-led team, having done his best work with fast-paced offenses spearheaded by dynamic guards like Steve Nash and James Harden. While D’Antoni has never won a ring before, he has made ten total playoff appearances, managed three conference finals berths, and won two Coach of the Year awards.

As for Jackson, he played for Charlotte from 2009 to 2011 when they were still known as the Bobcats, leading them in scoring during both seasons. This is not the first time that Jackson has gotten after D’Antoni either.